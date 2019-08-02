SmokingTurtl3
Everyone I’ve talked to has been very friendly and helpful when it comes to choosing a strain. Pretty nice flower and great deals! Definitely will be coming back!
poor Communication, bought ounces with grams worth of trim at the bottom to make it weigh. flower Comes in ziplocs like we are still in the black market. owner is elusive as well as the cannabinoid profiles on their products. all in all unprofessional. will be done giving them outrageous money for flower that smells like a basement.
We're so sorry that you feel this way. the "trim" you gave us was clearly shake from several of the recent bags you had purchased from us. Given that you bought a small bud/mixed bud deal at $100/oz we're surprised to have this returned to us. When I heard about the incident I replaced it with 14 grams of solid premium nugs at no cost to you which we delivered to your door because it wasn't worth your time to come to S. Berwick from Eliot, which you failed to mention here in this review but had no problem accepting. We hate to lose a good customer over such a silly misunderstanding. In the future we will be very clear about what you are purchasing especially when it is offered to you at such a discount. We are really confused considering the text message you sent us stating that "Eric's is primo for sure". It seems that you didn't get unhappy with us until we advised you that we don't sell our clones as they are our genetics separating us from the competition, and then you made us out to be the bad guys. Again we're so sorry that you feel this way. Eric G Bergendahl RN and The Nature's Miracle Team
What a wonderful caring atmosphere! I can’t even express enough ! so about roughly 3 -4 months ago , I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in my Left breast , I seriously could not believe this was me you hear of it all the time , but when it's actually you it is very hard to accept knowing how weak I was going to become I didn't even tell many people I didn't want people . I started into chemotherapy did a couple rounds (felt like shit ) and hated every second and honestly wanted to stop and cancelled some appts no matter was exhausted and felt awful , I was in bed for almost a week going thought a lot on top of this, but my my boyfriend Chris had mentioned this guy whom makes batches of Rick Simpson oil I have not much heard of it at the time but didn't know much of it honestly , I honestly seriously couldn't believe after Chris told Eric I can't not even believe he took his busy time to make these special batches specially focused for me ! I can't EVEN BELIEVE IT NOR COULD ME nor could my fucking oncologist! It was from 1 CM To 1 MM - LISTEN THEYVE NEVER SEEEN THIS I was crying !! I couldn't even believe I've just got my latest scan results and the remaining mass Is soooo much smaller 1 MM!!!!!!! I was kinda like Unsure how I felt ya know ?So I did it went with Eric's batch of RICK SIMPSON can't even understand did you hear me It shrunk ?!! I can't even believe my boyfriend told me to try out Eric's RSO -- they actually removed the port !!!!! port is removed I'm Such in shock my doctors had SAID THEY NEVER EVER HEARD OF ITTTT !! I will continue to take it and be monitored weekly ! Eric you saved my energy my ADLS the way I still smile ' thank you so much again truly !!! I'm so grateful and blessed ! Shout out to my boyfriend to supporting me in this Journey , I love you !❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you Eric !!! Thank you SO MUCHHHHHHH!!!! natures miracle is a damn miracle I pray It will Just be the answer !!! Thank you again this is such a better way to feel I just feel such relaxation instead of like crap !!! Thank you again Eric!!!! - Heide I pray this just is the answer !!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thanks Eric from My heart !!!!! Heide
HeideDel1, You are so very welcome, it was my pleasure to be able to help you. Stories like yours are the whole reason I got into this business. We are so glad to share in your good news!!! Congratulations. We've heard of instances where the use of RSO seemed to eliminate masses in some breast cancer patients over time. We truly hope the shrinkage continues for you and we're so very happy to be part of your recovery. Please don't hesitate to reach out if I or my team can be of any further assistance to you. Sincerely, Eric G Bergendahl RN and the Nature's Miracle Team
this is the second time I've used them and "Wedding" is the way to go! so sticky, so potent, so delicious! they are fair with their prices and the most friendly people. thank you so much!!!
Our Wedding Cake is definitely a popular strain and we're glad to hear that you are enjoying it. Be sure to follow us for our daily updates and deals!!! Thanx Again Eric and The Nature's Miracle Team
great staff and products been coming here for a few weeks and will continue too plus its helpful to have 24/hr as a lot of people work during most regular hours
Thanks for the awesome review. We're very happy to have you as a repeat customer. We're also happy to offer our 24hr service specifically for all your working "Joes" We look forward to a continued relationship with you.
Met the owner eric and his staff yesterday for the first time. They are Very funny, pretty cool people, very knowlegable about cannabis and how to use it as a medicine. He told me if his cannabis doesnt have a minimum of 25 percent thc then he will not carry it. I Smoked a blunt today for the first time of purple orange and wizard punch ita so fruity and dank and i couldnt believe how high i got and for how long i stayed high, A a solid 2 or 3 hours just off of a blunt. i thought i had taken an edible thats how potent his stuff is. i have been to other medical store fronts in maine and have bought weed off other caregivers this guys stuff is the real deal. Also i bought a couple rick simpson oil cartridges and man i took a small baby hit and about 15 to 20 minutes later i was really blasted and happy. The Prices are more then fair for this quality its all top notch. The best part is the owner is genuine guy who likes to help people. Will definitely be back
Thank you so much for your kind words as well as your visit, they are most certainly appreciated. We're very happy that you're first experience with us was a good one as it's what we strive for with all the patients who visit us. We are also thrilled that you were so pleased with our product and that we were able to meet your needs where other's have failed. We look forward to seeing you again in the future. Sincerely, Eric Bergendahl and The Nature's Miracle Staff
Late night delivery! Was great as we had gotten to town so late! Immediately smoked after delivery, and the product is perfect! Thank you again!
Thank you so much for your review. We're so glad that we were able to help you late night, it's one of our specialties. Till We Meet Again, The Nature's Miracle Staff