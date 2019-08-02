HeideDel1 on October 20, 2019

What a wonderful caring atmosphere! I can’t even express enough ! so about roughly 3 -4 months ago , I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in my Left breast , I seriously could not believe this was me you hear of it all the time , but when it's actually you it is very hard to accept knowing how weak I was going to become I didn't even tell many people I didn't want people . I started into chemotherapy did a couple rounds (felt like shit ) and hated every second and honestly wanted to stop and cancelled some appts no matter was exhausted and felt awful , I was in bed for almost a week going thought a lot on top of this, but my my boyfriend Chris had mentioned this guy whom makes batches of Rick Simpson oil I have not much heard of it at the time but didn't know much of it honestly , I honestly seriously couldn't believe after Chris told Eric I can't not even believe he took his busy time to make these special batches specially focused for me ! I can't EVEN BELIEVE IT NOR COULD ME nor could my fucking oncologist! It was from 1 CM To 1 MM - LISTEN THEYVE NEVER SEEEN THIS I was crying !! I couldn't even believe I've just got my latest scan results and the remaining mass Is soooo much smaller 1 MM!!!!!!! I was kinda like Unsure how I felt ya know ?So I did it went with Eric's batch of RICK SIMPSON can't even understand did you hear me It shrunk ?!! I can't even believe my boyfriend told me to try out Eric's RSO -- they actually removed the port !!!!! port is removed I'm Such in shock my doctors had SAID THEY NEVER EVER HEARD OF ITTTT !! I will continue to take it and be monitored weekly ! Eric you saved my energy my ADLS the way I still smile ' thank you so much again truly !!! I'm so grateful and blessed ! Shout out to my boyfriend to supporting me in this Journey , I love you !❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you Eric !!! Thank you SO MUCHHHHHHH!!!! natures miracle is a damn miracle I pray It will Just be the answer !!! Thank you again this is such a better way to feel I just feel such relaxation instead of like crap !!! Thank you again Eric!!!! - Heide I pray this just is the answer !!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thanks Eric from My heart !!!!! Heide