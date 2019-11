Ryan_420 on November 18, 2019

Hate to give this place a bad review but employees are great 100/100. flower is pretty decent been here plenty of times and sometimes the flower isn’t good at all mostly some pre rolls, other times is really good the online menus state flower and products that “aren’t actually available for purchase yet” so you could drive all this way for product that you might think would sell out fast so you rush to get some just to figure out the product still hasn’t been put out yet and not sure when this product is coming out just disappointed in the person who manages the online menus and the in store menus because there wrong a lot of the times and that’s a disappointment to people especially if someone has to drive far to get here