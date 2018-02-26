SassieNonni on November 16, 2019

Can't believe I placed an order here on Friday night at 6pm. Live 100 miles away so pick up was for Saturday morning as I could have never driven that distance before they closed. Arrived at noon to computers down then wait to go to back and be told they don't hold orders and mine was put back and sold. Before 7am this morning I verified that the flower I ordered had sold out. At 9:55 I get a text from Leafly saying now that you picked up your order.???? It appears they sold my order before I could have even picked it up Friday night. Pretty crappy. Will never return here.