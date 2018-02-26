Jameschap34
Every person that works there are awesome also very knowledgeable I love NCW
4.8
10 reviews
To start, their website was an invaluable resource for information to procure my card. My first visit was relaxed and informative. The facility is secure yet welcoming. My budtender, Rick, took the time to get to know my needs and made suggestions based on that. He was extremely helpful with information and made the process very relaxed. I will definitely be a regular customer.
it really sucks how there used to be some affordable concentrate now you can't get any medicine for less then fifty a g or 30to55 to even more when will you guys realize we are not rich so please try to find something for the little guy sucks I can't get what works I have to get what I can't afford but I need this is medicine .
Can't believe I placed an order here on Friday night at 6pm. Live 100 miles away so pick up was for Saturday morning as I could have never driven that distance before they closed. Arrived at noon to computers down then wait to go to back and be told they don't hold orders and mine was put back and sold. Before 7am this morning I verified that the flower I ordered had sold out. At 9:55 I get a text from Leafly saying now that you picked up your order.???? It appears they sold my order before I could have even picked it up Friday night. Pretty crappy. Will never return here.
My favorite dispensary everyone is welcoming and kind
Awesome budtenders who know their trade. Great friendly atmosphere. Although there are closer dispenseries to me, this is the place to go to. Bonnie is a great tender who is always ready to educate me one the merchandise.
Me again!! I wanted to update review status to 5 stars!!!!!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
This is the only dispensary I purchase cannabis and or cbd products from. Mike has consistently been my bud tender here and has helped me immensely in gaining the knowledge I need so that each product I buy is never a waste and is always catered to my specific needs as a patient. BIG thank you to Mike and NCW for consistently being the best!
Thank you Laura for always being so welcoming! And thank you Marcus and Justin for always being so helpful and answering my million questions. You guys rock!!
why are y'alls prices more then ash and ember?