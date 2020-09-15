Due to the COVID-19 virus, we are taking the following precautions: -restricting those showing symptoms -encouraging pre-order -sanitizing frequently Welcome to Nature's Medicines - Wayne, we are a State Licensed Provisioning Center. We are Wayne Michigan's ONLY handicap accessible provisionary center! We offer a wide variety of choices and donation rates to meet the needs of all of our patients, our goal is to find each patient a medication that truly aids in treating their specific needs and ailments. We are located in Wayne, which is a short convenient distance from most surrounding metro Detroit areas, taking the hassle out of traveling a far distance to get their meds. Stop in and see our wonderful staff; and your new home - Wayne Provision. Pre-order online or at (734) 545-2197. 10% Discounts for Seniors (62+) , Veterans with ID, and Disabled. ATM ON SITE