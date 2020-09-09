My boyfriend and I have been smokers for a while but haven't been much into going to dispensaries because of their prices but this place has great prices and great product and I absolutely love their customer service we always have such a nice time we go in there and always have a good laugh, the employees are spectacular!! They always have so many deals and things going on and theyre always so eager to tell you about them, it's really helpful, and help save a lot of money!! I love this place!!