gama246
Good people
Your review is much appreciated @gama246! Our number you priority is our patients, we always want everyone to feel like part of one big family. We hope to see you again soon!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Good people
Your review is much appreciated @gama246! Our number you priority is our patients, we always want everyone to feel like part of one big family. We hope to see you again soon!
this is by far my favorite dispensary. I love the flower here and the price is right
Thank you @SarahA020! We are glad to hear that you are liking our flower and all the prices that come with it. Always be on the look our for our great deals they make our product even more worth it. We hope to see you soon!
I absolutely love this place James and the other manager are so helpful and kind and go above and beyond to be helpful
We love your review @aeham1! We are beyond thrilled to hear that James and our other manager is so helpful and kind. We hope to see you in the near future!
great medical marijuana and awesome customer service!
Thank you @chad3400! We are so stoked to know that your experience with us is nothing but the best we offer. We hope this brings you back for more great products!
wooden for these type of people I will not be happy
great place and product n local to me
Thank you @Adam119! It's great to hear that we are so close to you. We hope to see you in here real soon!
I had a great experience the last time I went in. It was my first time trying out a new product and my budtender gave me a new insight on it as well as a few tips for when i take my medication.
Thank you @chillybean15! We are thrilled to hear that our budtener gave you such a great time here. We always try our best to help every customer with and questions they may have, and to help them get in the right direction. We hope this brings you in real soon!
As ALWAYS wonderful
THANK YOU so much @Bbinaj and see you again soon!!!
smells good here not busy nice music while waiting too.
Thank you for your review @Valenzlissa1985mv!! We are happy to hear that you enjoyed your visit with us and we look forward to seeing you again soon!!
Nature wonders has fair prices for their fire medicine!!☁️9️⃣🔥
Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts with us @Jmann814630!! We hope that we will have the opportunity to see you again at Nature's Wonder very soon!!