Gravediggers
Stopped by on our coast trip and had a great experience. Nice people and good prices.
4.7
10 reviews
The best place ever perfect right by the beach perfect
Thank you for the review! We are happy too hear you enjoyed your experience here! We hope too see you again soon!
after being a loyal customer for 2 years , I started finding mites in my flower bought from OCD. After the second time and staff doing nothing about it, I decided never to step foot three there doors again until they deside to make right! It's there house strains that are full of bugs! I rather pay more and travile farther away to get bugles smokage! GOING DOWN HILL FAST WITH JO BREAKS!
great location great prices great service
Thank you very much! We greatly appreciate the review.
Unique store, friendly staff and great selection.
Great lil shop. Very uninformative 😀 and great prices 💚
Very small store and ATM was broken.
Best deals on flower on the coast! Easy to read breakdown of prices and always a good selection. The quality is really reflected in this shop. It's always as good if not better than advertised! Their customer service is also always exceptional and the bud tenders really know their products.
I love this place! I shop for a patient and the staff here has bent over backwards to educate me. The patient I shop for/with has been happy with every purchase! If the budtender doesn't know the answer to my questions (which are many) they find out before I leave! Feels like family!
Good prices, great flower selection, excellent service, easy access. Veteran's discount is a bonus.