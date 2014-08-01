LazyDawgs on December 23, 2018

after being a loyal customer for 2 years , I started finding mites in my flower bought from OCD. After the second time and staff doing nothing about it, I decided never to step foot three there doors again until they deside to make right! It's there house strains that are full of bugs! I rather pay more and travile farther away to get bugles smokage! GOING DOWN HILL FAST WITH JO BREAKS!