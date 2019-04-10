MamaRV
Clean, bright & welcoming space! Keri was super awesome & a nice selection, will definitely be back!
4.2
6 reviews
First time visitor. Was told that because Id spend over 80 bucks I get a free Tshirt. Didnt have my size. No surprise there. Prices close to bm prices. wont be back.
Re-reviewing because I cannot edit my previous review. I have been in a few times since my negative experience, and I have to say that I have had a much better time since then. The employee that I had a negative experience with, made it up to me my next trip in by comping me a gram of dabs, and has been nice every time I've seen them in since, so maybe he was just having an off day? In any case, I'm glad I gave them another chance because they've got a pretty decent selection and good pricing. They even stacked my industry discount with their shatterday deal yesterday when I stopped in which is cool.
Y'all should fired Cierra. Besides that, great shop and I m happy that y'all moved into the neighborhood.
nice place, nice people, nice product, and nice prices...I only have nice things to say about this place 😛
Homie sold me some cherry cheesecake last night that hit me just right. Very knowledgeable and friendly AND CHEAP for the quality. I’ve found my new shop for sure