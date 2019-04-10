Mermaid28 on August 25, 2019

Re-reviewing because I cannot edit my previous review. I have been in a few times since my negative experience, and I have to say that I have had a much better time since then. The employee that I had a negative experience with, made it up to me my next trip in by comping me a gram of dabs, and has been nice every time I've seen them in since, so maybe he was just having an off day? In any case, I'm glad I gave them another chance because they've got a pretty decent selection and good pricing. They even stacked my industry discount with their shatterday deal yesterday when I stopped in which is cool.