Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
My favorite Nectar store! Quick and friendly service. Cinnamon is awesome. Always genuine/friendly/helpful. Love your deals. And, bring back the Nectar Lime❤
Molosseraptor
on October 1, 2019
Great spot to get in and out quick, with some of the best deals in the neighborhood.
FamousRay
on October 1, 2019
Best service and selection
lynns4141
on September 16, 2019
Really great place to come and friendly service and staff and quick
Dgonzalez2994
on September 15, 2019
I love the staff here! Everyone is super chill. The budtenders know what they’re talking about. & I love that they’re 5 mins up the road from me :)
vampiro
on August 27, 2019
awesome service everytime i come in
Muscexec1
on August 21, 2019
I can’t say enough about this place. Super nice staff!!!! I mean every one of them was super nice and helpful! Product was amazing and to top it all off, the prices were the best I’ve ever seen!! The best and will be my go to from now on!!
Bb