This shop has the best budtenders. Every time I've come in, I get help from someone who is knowledgeable and helpful. And the rotating weekly sales are great. I can count on finding something good here every time, even if it's not what I had come in for.
Nolove1
on November 16, 2019
This place is great
Lucifer32
on November 12, 2019
I left a review a minute ago but I wanted to give a stand alone review complimenting Olivia on her excellent customer service.
rlester69
on November 2, 2019
You have the Best Selections in town. The Bud Tenders are Amazing! I will be telling everyone i kn about this location.
Mr.Greenlbs
on October 25, 2019
Was a very good visit. I will shop there again. Charges on the receipt are clear and easy to understand. Sales person was great at explaining specials and helped me navigate to the strains that work best for me.
BrandVisuals
on October 25, 2019
The budtender was super helpful and had great energy, could not have asked for a more pleasant visit 😊
Grimesd
on October 23, 2019
It is the best
princeabel
on October 22, 2019
Love going there
Jja503
on October 20, 2019
I love the service and the knowledge of the crew ...