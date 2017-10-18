zodi8 on November 19, 2019

This was my 1st visit and I came with my 80-year-old father who recommended that I try it. I was blown away by how friendly, & knowledgable the staff were and the wide variety of products. They treated my father with respect and answered all of our "dumb" questions and gave explanations that we completely understood. Excellent choice and quality of flower and even provide magnifying glasses so that you can see the bud details. This is my new favorite dispensary and even though I live in NE Salem I will definitely make the drive to SE Salem when I need product again.