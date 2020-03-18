736 products
USE MENUS ON NECTAR.STORE FOR PICK-UP
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.
All Products
Kobe OG
from Williams Wonder Farms
21.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kobe OG
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jamtight William's wonder
from LEAP FARMS
22.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Jamtight William's wonder
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Larry face
from Applegate Valley Oregon
13.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry face
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jungle Cake
from Frost Factory
24.92%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC 1
from Wicked Kind
19.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bachelor Party
from ReUp Farms
32.34%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon Glue
from Green Dragon Farms
29.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dragon Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
32.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot donna
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from ReUp Farms
20.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Jack
from Grown Rogue
22.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Guava
from Sunshine Weed Co.
24.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Gelato
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from High Winds Farms
13.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Brewers OG
from Oregrown
19.61%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Brewers OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Blues Brothers
21.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mac N Cheese
from Applegate Valley Oregon
15.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac N Cheese
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce B.
from Applegate Valley Oregon
16.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG
from Applegate Valley Oregon
21.81%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC 1
from Applegate Valley Oregon
22.09%
THC
0.07%
CBD
MAC 1
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Pom
from Applegate Valley Organics
17.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Pom
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sin Mint
from Entheo Gardens
20.06%
THC
0%
CBD
SinMint Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cooks Dawg
from Wicked Kind
25.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise
from High Winds Farms
9.08%
THC
15.3%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem '91
from Applegate Valley Oregon
19.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chem 91
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Flo
from EAGLE VALLEY FARM
24.74%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Citral Flo
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ALL PRICES LISTED ARE PRE-TAX
from Nectar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NECTAR
Strain
$0.011 g
In-store only
A - Dub
from Shango
22.48%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Shango
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wookie
from Shango
19.89%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wookie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mangolicious
from Kanna-wise
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mangolicious
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour OG
from Applegate Valley Oregon
21.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Applegate Valley Oregon
16.54%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Hemp
from Smoke-Rite
0%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Kush Hemp
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from Applegate Valley Organics
21.76%
THC
0.07%
CBD
gg
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Applegate Valley Oregon
15.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33
from Applegate Valley Oregon
17.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$20¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cheesecake
from R&D Northwest
6.44%
THC
13.35%
CBD
Grape Cheesecake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from R&D Northwest
21.77%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Shango
30.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Crater Lake
from High Winds Farm
24.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Crater Lake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ms. Drizzle
from High Winds Farms
25.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ms. Dizzle
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
