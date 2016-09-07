Trailblazah420 on September 16, 2019

Sunday Fundays used to be my favorite day of the every week to come in a buy an ounce of flower. Now there are crappy weekly deals not nearly as good as the daily deals. Bring back Sunday Fundays. A twenty dollar $8 gram eighth is not a deal when the ounce is $159. Do the math 8*20=160. What happened to the quarter deals?! I will return once the daily or better deals return.