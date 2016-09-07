Patt355
I like the weed I came for the bud an I like the prices sometimes but my loyalty will always be sweet releif but I like how y'all r open earlier cool beans
Always an expensive visit. Definitely not going back. Pre packaged, Everything smells like. My med discount doesnt save me Anything.
For the convenience of medical patients, we list our pricing at the pre-tax amount on our shelves. Most dispensaries include the tax in the total product cost for Recreational and Medical customers, and then claim that Medical patients get a discount, however, this is just the price with the taxes removed. We try to keep it simple by keeping Nectar's pricing separate from the additional cost enforced by the state. For medical patients, that means the price you see on the shelf is the price you are going to pay out the door.
Feels like you have to stand in a lunch line when you get there. The AVO 14.99 quarters smell like tobacco or old schwag weed. Everything else is pretty highly priced even with a medical marijuana card. Alot of the harvest dates on the jars were from 2018.... Pretty terrible selling all this OLD weed for exorbitant prices. The service was good but overall i wouldnt go back just because pricing and quality.
Sunday Fundays used to be my favorite day of the every week to come in a buy an ounce of flower. Now there are crappy weekly deals not nearly as good as the daily deals. Bring back Sunday Fundays. A twenty dollar $8 gram eighth is not a deal when the ounce is $159. Do the math 8*20=160. What happened to the quarter deals?! I will return once the daily or better deals return.
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. We understand that our customers look forward to saving with our daily deal schedule, and apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused you. We are working with our valued vendors to provide the best pricing possible, every day. Please visit Nectar.store to review our weekly deals, which currently offer a Quarter of AVO flower for just $14.99!
Good place friendly staff
Love this placze and all the employees are very knowledgeable!
Awesome employees
I love nectar dispensary,good customer service,always feel at home.
Love this place I’m always welcomed and have an amazing experience they are really good at suggesting different products that work for you not just trying to sell you anything!! They are so friendly and warm that I choose this place our many in my area! LI’ve this place!
great place all around