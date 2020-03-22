We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.
USE MENUS ON NECTAR.STORE FOR PICK-UP
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.