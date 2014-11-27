Pebcak
Loved some of the stuff they suggested and a few I thought would be good
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Loved some of the stuff they suggested and a few I thought would be good
I love any nectar location this one is just close to work.
First time I've ordered online. Complete shit show. They didn't get my order or ignored it until I arrived, then they were out of what I ordered and had to go to the back to get more. Took 20 times longer than when I just go in. Very confusing and not organized well at all. I love this place and shop here often but the online ordering needs some serious work. For something that was supposed to be more convenient it absolutly was not. Made mass confusion and made things take longer. Won't do that again
We are sorry to hear that your Leafly online ordering experience did not go smoothly! We are working with Leafly to improve the accuracy of our menus and the pick-up process. In the meantime, please use our website nectar.store to place an order for pick-up with our Dutchie menus. These menus are live-updated and offering accurate online ordering that is addressed by our team quickly. Otherwise, we are more than happy to help you with efficient and friendly service when you come into a Nectar store!
This place always feels a bit cramped and there's always a line. Every time I've gone in the Leafly menu did not match the inventory. Nothing against Nectar. The one on Hall is quite nice.
I love every time I visit Nectar. Great selection and great people.
I miss the Sunday Fun-day!! Your sale prices were really good then. Now there hardly even a sale price! The weekly sale price is more than if I bought it at regular price with a Vet discount. You could always do a Sunday fun-day once a month or something???
Thank you for reaching out with this feedback. We understand that deals on flower are especially popular, and we do our best to offer the lowest prices in town on the best selection of products. Our weekly deals this week include a discount of over 10% on Quarters from the $6 Flower Tier and a more than 25% discount on eighths of Oregrown flower. We hope these options might fit within your budget, but if not keep on eye on our website for deals being released tomorrow!
Ordered pickup and only had to go to front desk . Order was ready. Awesome!
Great selection and prices-
Nice environment friendly staff always has new deals
Dope staff