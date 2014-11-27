Justjammin on October 19, 2019

First time I've ordered online. Complete shit show. They didn't get my order or ignored it until I arrived, then they were out of what I ordered and had to go to the back to get more. Took 20 times longer than when I just go in. Very confusing and not organized well at all. I love this place and shop here often but the online ordering needs some serious work. For something that was supposed to be more convenient it absolutly was not. Made mass confusion and made things take longer. Won't do that again