774 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 361
Show All 92
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
USE MENUS ON NECTAR.STORE FOR PICK-UP
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.
USE MENUS ON NECTAR.STORE FOR PICK-UP
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.
All Products
Zookies
from Applegate Valley Oregon
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Rude Boi OG
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.77%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Rainbow Dream
from Applegate Valley Oregon
16.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Dream
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Gelato #33
from Applegate Valley Oregon
14.58%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Pom
from Applegate Valley Oregon
17.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Pom
Strain
$39¼ oz
In-store only
Slyme Cookies
from Entheo Gardens
23.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Slyme Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
21.45%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Burmese Kush
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Burmese Kush
Strain
$39¼ oz
In-store only
Alien OG
from Applegate Valley Oregon
22.99%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
New Years Eve Dream
from Kanna-Wise
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
New Years Eve Dream
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC 1
from Applegate Valley Oregon
23.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Northern Lights
from Sunshine Weed Co.
29.26%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Northern Lights
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Midnight Trich Farms
24%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Midnight Mints
from Midnight Trich Farms
25%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Midnight Mints
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Crush
from Alibi Cannabis
31.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rainbow Crush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain 7
from Eugreen Farms
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Citrus Sap
from Applegate Valley Oregon
12.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Death Star
from Applegate Valley Oregon
19.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Applegate Valley Oregon
15.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter CBD
from Smoke-Rite
0.4%
THC
14.9%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze CBD
from Smoke-Rite
0.3%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Space Candy CBD
from Smoke-Rite
0.3%
THC
16.2%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush Hemp CBD
from Smoke-Rite
0.2%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Kush Hemp
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from Applegate Valley Oregon
19.38%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fire OG
from Applegate Valley Oregon
19.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Larry Face
from Applegate Valley Oregon
13.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry Face
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce B
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GSC
from Fr33dom Farms
33.31%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Eugreen
26.02%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Ultraviolet
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.38%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mendo Ultraviolet
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Up Stream
30.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Confidential
from Sugarbud
26.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gorilla Confidential
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Garden of the Gods
33.97%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato
from R&D Northwest
21.77%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dosi
from Applegate Valley Oregon
22.68%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dosi
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from Applegate Valley Oregon
16.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$41 g
In-store only
Blackberry Cream
from Applegate Valley Oregon
17.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Nectar Lime
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
29.54%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Nectar Lime
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from Noble Farms
24.62%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 20