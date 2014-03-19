sweetsensimia on May 31, 2019

Burlingame Nectar is our weekly stop on the way home from work and they never cease to provide great service or great product. They always have awesome specials and truly took care of all of us stoners on 420 by providing free snacks and drinks. George is our usual bud tender, he’s very knowledgeable and personable. We don’t really go anywhere else for weed... there’s really just no need.