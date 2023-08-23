812 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nectar - Costa Mesa
Shop at Nectar Online! Just pick the most convenient Nectar store and send them an online order. Your order will be ready for you at the counter or use the curbside pickup – now a permanent solution at all our stores. Our first California location opened June 16th, 2023 and we are excited to be serving the community of Costa Mesa!
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 3
2275 Newport Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
License C10-0001080-LIC
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
thursday
7am - 10pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm
Photos of Nectar - Costa Mesa
Show all photos
3 Reviews of Nectar - Costa Mesa
see all reviews
g........5
July 10, 2023
Staff Rocks!
l........3
July 9, 2023
First time here. This shop was very clean, the budtender was attentive to my needs and gave me great recommendations. I will be a returning customer. Also, the pricing can't be beat. A new favorite for me.
f........d
June 26, 2023
Great selection, good pricing and very friendly, helpful staff. Will definitely be going back!