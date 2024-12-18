Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)
Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)

Allegany, NY
218.3 miles away
Cartridge

About this dispensary

Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)

Nectar Dispensary in Vandalia is the ultimate destination for all your cannabis needs. They've got top-notch flower, edibles, carts, and more, all at unbeatable prices and quality. Plus, the staff is super friendly and knowledgeable, making your experience even better. Swing by their location next to Ron's gas station and take your cannabis experience to a whole new level today at Nectar Dispensary in Vandalia!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
2204 North Nine Mile Road, Allegany, NY
ATM, Storefront, Recreational, Indigenous owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)

Promotions at Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)

Updates from Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)

1 Review of Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)

5.0
Quality
1.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere
a week ago
Customer service is key, walked in go to the counter to look around and dude just stands there staring… I look at the menu boards for a few minutes and still nothing from this guy, it wasn't until the wife and I left due to the lack of any kind of service the guy says have a good day….
