I went to this Nectar on a whim and was overwhelmed by the beauty of the store on 3rd street. The gorgeous setup of the glass, rolling papers, and merchandise in general was fantastic. This store has especially fantastic budtenders and management staff, as they helped me find the perfect strain for my ailments, the perfect oil for my rig, and the perfect gummies for my tummies. This was a great experience!
