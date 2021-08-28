I have been to dispensaries in other states that were scary, loud, and very unwelcoming. This place is very relaxing, clean, and non-intimidating. The budtender, Jason, was very friendly and answered all of our questions. Jason helped my husband find the right concentration to help treat his chronic pain issues. His suggestions were spot on and my husband is very satisfied with our purchase. Anyone with medical issues definitely needs to check this place out. Our experience was totally awesome and we will definitely be frequenting this place while we are in town.