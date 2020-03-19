768 products
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.
All Products
Blackberry Cream
from Applegate Valley Oregon
15.55%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBDiesel
from Applegate Valley Oregon
4.9%
THC
13.02%
CBD
CBDiesel
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nectar Lime
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
29.54%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Nectar Lime
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mr. Nice
from Frost Factory
22.68%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Alibi Cannabis
25.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Frost Factory
23.35%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Butterscotch Cookies
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
25.91%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Butterscotch Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cheesecake
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
26.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Caramel Cheesecake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from High Winds Farm
13.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Jack
from Grown Rogue
22.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from ReUp Farms
20.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bachelor Party
from ReUp Farms
32.34%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Bachelor Party
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
32.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot Donna
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Applegate Valley Oregon
18.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Fuel
from Sunshine Weed Co.
27.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Fuel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lake Walker
from Midnight Fruit Company
29.59%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Lake Walker
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from ReUp Farms
28.76%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi
from The Heights Co.
22.3%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Dosi
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Applegate Valley Oregon
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$20¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.99%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Platinum Purple
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG
from Applegate Valley Oregon
15.06%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Spray Tan
from Frost Factory
22.17%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Spray Tan
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Octane
from Frost Factory
23.47%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sunset Octane
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jamtight WW
from LEAP FARMS
22.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Brewer's OG
from Oregrown
19.61%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Brewer's OG
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Short Stack
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
29.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Pancakes
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Shango
28.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Barfolomew OG
from High Winds Farm
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Barfolomew OG
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Applegate Valley Organics
16.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Black Triangle
from Eugreen Horticulture
26.08%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Roadkill Skunk
from Shango
25.65%
THC
0.01%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Pom
from Applegate Valley Organics
17.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Pom
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Burmese Kush
from Applegate Valley Organics
20.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Burmese Kush
Strain
$39¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mangolicious
from Kanna-Wise
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mangolicious
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Applegate Valley Organics
20.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$39¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Hemp
from Headwater
0.2%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Kush Hemp
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Headwater
0.3%
THC
16.2%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Crush
from Alibi Cannabis
31.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Crush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sangria Kush
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
32.03%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sangria Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
