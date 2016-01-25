Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The store is clean, well stocked and has a welcoming atmosphere. The budtender, Kiley was very knowledgable and was able to make recommendations to fit my needs. Nectar was the first dispensary I went to when. Moved to Eugene, after trying many other shops that have opened in Eugene, I will be returning to the River Road location.
wood421
on November 17, 2019
Love the staff and selection. Prices are good and quality is awesome
Chevyboy1957
on November 15, 2019
Very friendly
Antonious1
on November 14, 2019
Greg was a great help nice place number one in my top five
Defatte
on November 12, 2019
It was Gucci like my boy Stanley Tucci
NicoleHope541
on November 10, 2019
Great customer service
kcox123
on November 9, 2019
Nice workers. Great deals
Houseofpayne2118
on November 9, 2019
great
Mommabear1771
on November 5, 2019
shaila is always awesome and the shop is great every time we go. also one of the most consistent places to find Pineapple Express.