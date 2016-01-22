$200 to help with the cost of becoming or staying a patient! NETA wants to help pick up the tab for our patients, both for new patient evaluations and renewals. That is why we are offering every patient $200 in vouchers when you spend $200 at any NETA location. No process, no hassle. Just come in within 30 days of becoming a new patient or renewing your doctor recommendation to receive this amazing benefit. Visit http://netacare.org/become-a-patient/ to learn more!
We're a non-profit, so that means helping you, the patients, when we can. Receive $49 off a $50 purchase when you visit NETA for the first time. If you are a returning patient, you can also receive this benefit when you bring in a friend who is visiting NETA for the first time. In order to qualify for the program when bringing in a friend, they must be a registered MA Medical Marijuana Patient.