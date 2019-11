EdHoy on October 7, 2019

I've visited here 4 times during the past year. Each time, as I wait in line, I regret having come. It's just a sad place. Sometimes ordering on line is wildly faster, but more often it is not. Last time I was there I literally waited in line for 45 minutes and as I got toward the front, noticed folks who had shown up 15 minutes prior (to the walkup line) leaving with their items. Ridiculous. I can smell the reek of mediocre management wafting off of every employee. How dare they? So sad. They for me, are selling product which hasn't been loved by anyone during it's short life, and it's painfully evident. I prefer my pot, like my burritos, to have been actually cared for at some point.