New Standard is setting the standard and introducing a new generation of cannabis. As cannabis-obsessed connoisseurs, curators, and champions, we are on a mission to open minds, spread love, and help people enjoy this dynamic plant. Our New Standard Edmore Provisioning Center carries a carefully selected range of outstanding recreational and medical marijuana in a relaxed and attractive setting that’s designed for discovery. Our mission is to provide the highest quality products and service to every patron that walks through our doors, new and veteran alike. Please stop by to chat with one of our experienced budtenders about which products best fit your needs. Shop our most popular brands such as Beaverton Farms, Element, Rise, and popular products such as Apothecare Gummies. Stop by or order online for curbside pickup. New Standard is committed to supplying premium quality recreational and medical cannabis products. See you soon! Menu: Our meticulously curated selection of locally-grown flower, eclectic variety of edibles, waxes, vapes, and pre-rolls, thoughtful, knowledgeable budtenders in pristine, and stylish environment make New Standard the next level of Michigan marijuana provisioning centers and the new home for canna culture in MI. The team at New Standard knows that high quality is essential. So the stockists work with Michigan's best and brightest flower cultivators and processors to line New Standard's shelves. Shatters and concentrates of every sort are perfect for New Standard's patrons seeking heavy-hitting potency. From infused mints and gummies to a wide variety of cannabis tinctures, New Standard features a marijuana experience for everyone. Location Information: New Standard Edmore is Montcalm County’s first marijuana provisioning center. Our store in Edmore is located on M-46 also known as Main Street on the west end of downtown Edmore. We’re about 10 miles from Michigan highway US 131. Stop by if you’re in Mount Pleasant, Montcalm, Greenville, Alma, Ionia, and Sheridan to shop our selection of premium medical and recreational cannabis right here in Edmore, or check out our products online!​