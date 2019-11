kylo_grin on November 4, 2019

Older gentleman budtender was super helpful but we could barely hear each other because the other 3 female budtenders were so loud, screaming at each other about their interactions with a customer that had just left the store. The store is too small for that much noise and the entire interaction was enough to consider passing on this location in the future. Having said that, they did have decent priced, respectable quality eighth.