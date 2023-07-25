You recently viewed
Nirvana Center - Florence
*We are now open for Recreational Sales 21+* "a true experience of tranquility and wellness" OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed marijuana dispensary located in Florence, Arizona. - FIRST TIME PATIENTS CANNOT PLACE A PICK UP-ORDER! - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development, because we want your experience with us to become the center of your own Nirvana. - Accepting Cash ONLY! - ATM is available. - Ample and secure parking. - Friendly and knowledgeable staff. - Most comfortable lobby in town. - Wide selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices. - Committed to the comfort and service of the Arizona medical cannabis community.
Flower Deals: - BOGO Stoned Eighths - 2 for $70 Savvy 7g Flower Preroll Deals: - BOGO Paul Bunyan - FIND Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 3 for $10 - 5 for $35 Savvy 1g Pre-Rolls Cartridge Deals: - 40% off IO Extracts (excluding 35th Ave) - Abstrakt Vapes: 1 for $16 (500mg) | 1 for $24 (1000mg) Concentrate Deals: - 40% off IO Extracts (excluding 35th Ave) - 30% off Origin Fifty One - Holoh: 2g for $40 Cured Resin | 2g for $60 Live Resin Edible/Other Deals: - BOGO Pucks (excluding Mother Pucker) Vendor On Sites 7/24: - Origin Fifty One from 10am to 12pm - Diablo from 2pm to 6pm
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.
In House Deals 7/24: Flower Deals: - BOGO Stoned Eighths - The Pharm (4g) Heavy Flower: 1 for $15 | 4 for $45 | 1 OZ for $75 - $20 Eighths | 2 for $35 | 4 for $65 | 8 for $85 (Excluding Pharm 4g Prepacks) *Select Strains. Mix & Match* Preroll Deals: - Clean Infused Caviar Cone: 1 for $16 | 3 for $30 | 5 for $45 (Excluding Solventless) - Liquid Gold 2g Blunts: 1 for $35 | 3 for $75 | 5 for $125 (excluding Florence) - Liquid Gold 1g Infused Pre-Rolls: 1 for $16 | 3 for $30 | 5 for $45 - Puff Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 5 for $20 - Stroller Prerolls: 1 for $8 | 5 for $30 Cartridge Deals: - Clean & Liquid Gold 500mg Carts: 1 for $25 | 3 for $55 | 5 for $75 - Clean Platinum 500mg Carts: 1 for $28 | 3 for $62 | 5 for $84 - Clean & Liquid Gold 1000mg Carts: 1 for $35 | 3 for $70 | 5 for $125 Concentrate Deals: - Liquid Gold Shatter: 1g for $12 | 2g for $20 - Clean & Liquid Gold Concentrates: 1g for $25 | 3g for $55 | 5g for $75 - Clean Concentrates Nug Run: 1g for $30 | 3g for $75 | 5g for $110 - Clean 1000mg Syringes: 1 for $25 | 3 for $55
Restrictions apply. No double discounts. While supplies last.
NEW Every Day Bundle Deals in July: *Bud Bros Bundle Pricing:* - 2g for $40 *Grow Sciences Bundle Pricing:* - Rosin Edibles (100mg): 2 for $33 | 3 for $45 - Live Resin Cartridges & Concentrates: 1 for $34 | 4 for $100 *Mix & Match* *Dr. Zodiak’s Bundle Pricing:* - 500mg Cartridges & Pods: $30 - 1000mg Cartridges & Pods: $52 **STIIIZY Bundle Pricing:** - OG 500mg Pods: 3 for $70 - OG 1000mg Pods: 3 for $120 - CDT 500mg Pods: 3 for $80 - CDT 1000mg Pods: 3 for $130 - 2 for $55 LIIIL Disposables **Timeless Vapes Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **NOIR Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $115 | 3 for $165
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.