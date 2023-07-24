Deals
Flower Deals: - BOGO Stoned Eighths - 2 for $70 Savvy 7g Flower Preroll Deals: - BOGO Paul Bunyan - FIND Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 3 for $10 - 5 for $35 Savvy 1g Pre-Rolls Cartridge Deals: - 40% off IO Extracts (excluding 35th Ave) - Abstrakt Vapes: 1 for $16 (500mg) | 1 for $24 (1000mg) Concentrate Deals: - 40% off IO Extracts (excluding 35th Ave) - 30% off Origin Fifty One - Holoh: 2g for $40 Cured Resin | 2g for $60 Live Resin Edible/Other Deals: - BOGO Pucks (excluding Mother Pucker) Vendor On Sites 7/24: - Origin Fifty One from 10am to 12pm - Diablo from 2pm to 6pm
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.
In House Deals 7/24: Flower Deals: - BOGO Stoned Eighths - The Pharm (4g) Heavy Flower: 1 for $15 | 4 for $45 | 1 OZ for $75 - $20 Eighths | 2 for $35 | 4 for $65 | 8 for $85 (Excluding Pharm 4g Prepacks) *Select Strains. Mix & Match* Preroll Deals: - Clean Infused Caviar Cone: 1 for $16 | 3 for $30 | 5 for $45 (Excluding Solventless) - Liquid Gold 2g Blunts: 1 for $35 | 3 for $75 | 5 for $125 (excluding Florence) - Liquid Gold 1g Infused Pre-Rolls: 1 for $16 | 3 for $30 | 5 for $45 - Puff Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 5 for $20 - Stroller Prerolls: 1 for $8 | 5 for $30 Cartridge Deals: - Clean & Liquid Gold 500mg Carts: 1 for $25 | 3 for $55 | 5 for $75 - Clean Platinum 500mg Carts: 1 for $28 | 3 for $62 | 5 for $84 - Clean & Liquid Gold 1000mg Carts: 1 for $35 | 3 for $70 | 5 for $125 Concentrate Deals: - Liquid Gold Shatter: 1g for $12 | 2g for $20 - Clean & Liquid Gold Concentrates: 1g for $25 | 3g for $55 | 5g for $75 - Clean Concentrates Nug Run: 1g for $30 | 3g for $75 | 5g for $110 - Clean 1000mg Syringes: 1 for $25 | 3 for $55
NEW Every Day Bundle Deals in July: *Bud Bros Bundle Pricing:* - 2g for $40 *Grow Sciences Bundle Pricing:* - Rosin Edibles (100mg): 2 for $33 | 3 for $45 - Live Resin Cartridges & Concentrates: 1 for $34 | 4 for $100 *Mix & Match* *Dr. Zodiak’s Bundle Pricing:* - 500mg Cartridges & Pods: $30 - 1000mg Cartridges & Pods: $52 **STIIIZY Bundle Pricing:** - OG 500mg Pods: 3 for $70 - OG 1000mg Pods: 3 for $120 - CDT 500mg Pods: 3 for $80 - CDT 1000mg Pods: 3 for $130 - 2 for $55 LIIIL Disposables **Timeless Vapes Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **NOIR Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $115 | 3 for $165
Flower Deals: - 2 for $55 Verano Essence Eighths - 20% off Shango Eighths Preroll Deals: - BOGO Verano Swift Lift Preroll Packs - BOGO Find Prerolls - 5 for $35 Verano Essence (1g) Prerolls - $8 Crush Infused Prerolls - Paul Bunyan Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 3 for $10 Cartridge Deals: - BOGO Crush (excluding Tempe) Concentrate Deals: - 40% off Canamo - $15 Grams Lost Dutchmen Cured Resin - $25 Grams Lost Dutchmen Live Resin Edible/Other Deals: - BOGO Smokiez - 3 for $24 SIP Drinks (100mg) *excluding Dreamberry* Vendor On Sites 7/25: - Smokiez from 12pm to 3pm
**NEW Referral Program:** - Refer a Friend & receive a FREE In House Product of your choice *Must be present with the referred customer to redeem* **NEW FTP Special* - *Med & Rec* FREE In House Product with any Medicated purchase for your FIRST 3 VISITS! (Limit 1 Item per transaction. Restrictions apply. Can only be redeemed at one Nirvana Center AZ location) **Birthday Special:** - Come into any Nirvana Center AZ location on your birthday and receive a FREE Eighth on us! *Select Strain* ($15/Tier) **Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be made prior to entering the dispensary. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Other Discounts:** - DA Discount: 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) - 15% off Veterans, Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*
