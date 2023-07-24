Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Monday Valid 6/19/2023 - 7/24/2023 Flower Deals: - BOGO Stoned Eighths - 2 for $70 Savvy 7g Flower Preroll Deals: - BOGO Paul Bunyan - FIND Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 3 for $10 - 5 for $35 Savvy 1g Pre-Rolls Cartridge Deals: - 40% off IO Extracts (excluding 35th Ave) - Abstrakt Vapes: 1 for $16 (500mg) | 1 for $24 (1000mg) Concentrate Deals: - 40% off IO Extracts (excluding 35th Ave) - 30% off Origin Fifty One - Holoh: 2g for $40 Cured Resin | 2g for $60 Live Resin Edible/Other Deals: - BOGO Pucks (excluding Mother Pucker) Vendor On Sites 7/24: - Origin Fifty One from 10am to 12pm - Diablo from 2pm to 6pm While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.

IN HOUSE PROMOS Valid 7/21/2023 - 7/24/2023 In House Deals 7/24: Flower Deals: - BOGO Stoned Eighths - The Pharm (4g) Heavy Flower: 1 for $15 | 4 for $45 | 1 OZ for $75 - $20 Eighths | 2 for $35 | 4 for $65 | 8 for $85 (Excluding Pharm 4g Prepacks) *Select Strains. Mix & Match* Preroll Deals: - Clean Infused Caviar Cone: 1 for $16 | 3 for $30 | 5 for $45 (Excluding Solventless) - Liquid Gold 2g Blunts: 1 for $35 | 3 for $75 | 5 for $125 (excluding Florence) - Liquid Gold 1g Infused Pre-Rolls: 1 for $16 | 3 for $30 | 5 for $45 - Puff Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 5 for $20 - Stroller Prerolls: 1 for $8 | 5 for $30 Cartridge Deals: - Clean & Liquid Gold 500mg Carts: 1 for $25 | 3 for $55 | 5 for $75 - Clean Platinum 500mg Carts: 1 for $28 | 3 for $62 | 5 for $84 - Clean & Liquid Gold 1000mg Carts: 1 for $35 | 3 for $70 | 5 for $125 Concentrate Deals: - Liquid Gold Shatter: 1g for $12 | 2g for $20 - Clean & Liquid Gold Concentrates: 1g for $25 | 3g for $55 | 5g for $75 - Clean Concentrates Nug Run: 1g for $30 | 3g for $75 | 5g for $110 - Clean 1000mg Syringes: 1 for $25 | 3 for $55 Restrictions apply. No double discounts. While supplies last.

**Every Day Specials @ Nirvana Center:** Valid 6/14/2023 - 12/31/2023 NEW Every Day Bundle Deals in July: *Bud Bros Bundle Pricing:* - 2g for $40 *Grow Sciences Bundle Pricing:* - Rosin Edibles (100mg): 2 for $33 | 3 for $45 - Live Resin Cartridges & Concentrates: 1 for $34 | 4 for $100 *Mix & Match* *Dr. Zodiak’s Bundle Pricing:* - 500mg Cartridges & Pods: $30 - 1000mg Cartridges & Pods: $52 **STIIIZY Bundle Pricing:** - OG 500mg Pods: 3 for $70 - OG 1000mg Pods: 3 for $120 - CDT 500mg Pods: 3 for $80 - CDT 1000mg Pods: 3 for $130 - 2 for $55 LIIIL Disposables **Timeless Vapes Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **NOIR Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $115 | 3 for $165 While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.

Tuesday Valid 6/19/2023 - 7/25/2023 Flower Deals: - 2 for $55 Verano Essence Eighths - 20% off Shango Eighths Preroll Deals: - BOGO Verano Swift Lift Preroll Packs - BOGO Find Prerolls - 5 for $35 Verano Essence (1g) Prerolls - $8 Crush Infused Prerolls - Paul Bunyan Prerolls: 1 for $5 | 3 for $10 Cartridge Deals: - BOGO Crush (excluding Tempe) Concentrate Deals: - 40% off Canamo - $15 Grams Lost Dutchmen Cured Resin - $25 Grams Lost Dutchmen Live Resin Edible/Other Deals: - BOGO Smokiez - 3 for $24 SIP Drinks (100mg) *excluding Dreamberry* Vendor On Sites 7/25: - Smokiez from 12pm to 3pm While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts