*Vendor Specials 5/14:* - BOGO STIIIZY Pods, including CDT & LIIIL + FREE Battery Promo While On Site from 10am to 2pm - BOGO Dutch!es Preroll Packs - BOGO Nectar Farms Infused Prerolls, while supplies last - 2 for $70 Willie’s Reserve Preroll Packs - 40% off IO Extracts Applicators - BOGO Potent Planet Concentrates - $18 Copperstate Cartridges OR 10 for $150 *Saturday Specials:* - 3 for $42 Eighths ($25 Prepacked Eighth Tier) - 3 for $99 Eighths ($40 Prepacked Eighth Tier) - 2 for $75 Private Reserve Eighths - 30% off Defi Edibles - $22 Grams of Clean Concentrates OR 2g for $40, excluding Nug Run & Rosin
*Vendor Specials 5/15:* - 40% off Gron Edibles - BOGO Nectar Farms Infused Prerolls, while supplies last - BOGO Potent Planet Concentrates - $18 Copperstate Cartridges OR 10 for $150 *Sunday Specials:* - 20% off all Edibles - 2g for $65 Clean Nug Run Concentrates - BOGO Clean Solventless Concentrates - 40% off Clean Cartridges, RSO, Edibles & Topicals (excluding Concentrates) - $6 Jukebox 1g Prerolls
*Vendor Specials 5/16:* - Abstrakt Giveaway: FREE Abstrakt Battery with Abstrakt Cartridge Purchase *while on site from 1pm to 3pm* - BOGO The Pharm - BOGO Potent Planet Concentrates - $18 Copperstate Cartridges OR 10 for $150 *Monday Specials:* - *NEW* 5 for $50 Goldsmith Cartridges - B2G1 All Regular Priced Items (excluding Grow Sciences & Goldsmith) - BOGO Valley Grown & Camp Verde Flower Eighths - BOGO Pucks - BOGO Vapen Chocolates & Major Drinks - $5 off Vendor Prepacked Flower - 5 for $25 1g Puff Prerolls - 10 for $25 .5g Puff Prerolls
**NEW Referral Program:** - Bring a friend and receive our FTP Deal (must be present to redeem) **New Flower Prices (In-House Prepacks. While supplies last) :** - $25 Eighths - $40 Eighths - $45 Valley Grown Eighths - $55 PRIVATE RESERVE Eighths - $65 Half OZs - $90 Half OZs - $120 Half OZs *NEW Wake Up & Smell the Flower Special:* (In-Store Only. Prescott Valley hours: 9am - 12pm) - From 8am to 11am, spend $35+ and receive a free Puff Preroll (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, spend $50+ and receive a free 500mg Liquid Gold or Clean Cartridge (Limit 1) - From 7pm to 9pm, come by for 40% off select items! *NEW STIIIZY Lunch Special:* (Monday - Friday) - From 11am to 2pm, enjoy BOGO STIIIZY Pods *No Limit!* **In-House Specials:** - Select $15 Eighths | $90 OZs (PHX & West PHX) - Select $18 Eighths | $99 OZs (AJ, Tempe & PV) - B2G1 Clean Capsules & Tinctures - 2 for $60 Clean Live Resin Cartridges - Goldsmith, Vapen & Abstrakt 500mg Cartridges: 1 for $22 | 3 for $60 | 5 for $95 - Liquid Gold Concentrates: $20 Grams or 5g/$95 - 15% off Dispensary Agents, 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) -15% off Veterans (no double discounts) - 15% off Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **Roach 300mg Disposable Vape Daily Deals:** - 1 for $25 - 2 for $45 **Melted Live Resin Cartridge Pricing:* - 1 for $40 - 2 for $75 - 3 for $100 **STIIIZY Daily Pricing:** - OG 500mg Pods: 1 for $43 | 3 for $80 - OG 1000mg Pods: 1 for $72 | 3 for $140 - CDT 500mg Pods: 1 for $47 | 3 for $100 - CDT 1000mg Pods: 1 for $76 | 3 for $160 - 2 for $60 LIIIL Disposables **Item 9 Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg CCells: 1 for $35 | 2 for $55 | 3 for $80 | 4 for $105 | 5 for $120 - 1000mg CCells: 1 for $50 | 2 for $90 | 3 for $120 - Orion 1000mg Pods: 1 for $70 | 2 for $140 | 3 for $190 *Select Bundle Pricing* - Elite (500mg): 2 for $45 | (1000mg) 2 for $77 - Elite Live (500mg): 2 for $65 | (1000mg) 2 for $96 - Essentials: (1000mg): 2 for $65 **Timeless Vapes Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $37 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 1 for $65 | 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **Clean Concentrates Cartridge Daily Deals:** - (500mg): 1 for $25 | 2 for $45 | 3 for $60 | 4 for $70 | 5 for $85 **Liquid Gold Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $20 | 2 for $38 | 3 for $55 | 4 for $68 | 5 for $75 - 1000mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 | 4 for $128 | 5 for $150 **Pure Caramels & Gummies Daily Deals:** Pure Chews: - 100mg: 1 for $14 | 2 for $24 | 3 for $30 - 240mg: 1 for $28 | 2 for $52 | 3 for $66 - 420mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $90 Pure Gummies: - 100mg: 1 for $12 | 2 for $20 | 3 for $28 - 300mg: 1 for $34 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $84
*Med & Rec* BOGO Clean Concentrates, Liquid Gold, Pucks, Lotus or Nirvana Farms Flower! (Limit 1 Use. Can be redeemed at ONLY 1 location)
*Tuesday Specials:* - 40% off Clean Cartridges, RSO, Edibles & Topicals (excluding Concentrates) - 20% off all Concentrates - 3 for $42 Eighths (select strains. mix & match) - $6 Jukebox 1g Prerolls
*Wednesday Specials:* - 25% off Everything In Store (excluding Grow Sciences) - Clean Concentrates: $22 Grams or 2g/$40 - BOGO all Clean Cartridges & Distillate Applicators - 40% off WYLD Gummies - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 - In-House 1g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $6
*Item 9 Happy Hour* - From 4:20pm to 7:10pm, enjoy 40% off Item 9 Concentrates *Thursday Specials:*' - Select $62 Quarters ($40/Eighth Tier) - $6 Jukebox 1g Prerolls - B3G1 Keef Cola
*Friday Specials:* - 20% off all Cartridges & Pods - BOGO Liquid Gold Cartridges - 2g for $30 Liquid Gold Concentrates - TIER DROP: Select $45 | $80 | $110 Half OZs - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 (select brands) - In-House 1g Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Prerolls: 2 for $6 - Pucks: 100mg for $12 | 200mg for $16 | Vitamin & PM for $18
**Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be shown 24 hours after posting. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Starting 10/1 Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*
