NJ Pure
NJ Pure
dispensary
Recreational

NJ Pure

Edgewater Park, NJ
154.3 miles away
Loading...
125 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

NJ Pure

NJ Pure carries a wide selection of rare or hard-to-find products. We partner with local small scale organic growers and manufacturers. We personally visit our partners to inspect their process and ensure that we are sourcing high-quality, lab-tested products that meet strict standards for potency and purity. We carry a wide variety of products to suit your preferences and needs. From top-shelf flower to potent edibles and soothing topicals, we have everything you need for a satisfying cannabis experience. Our knowledgeable staff is here to assist you in finding the perfect products for your desired effects. Whether you're looking for pain relief, relaxation, or a boost of creativity, we can help you find the right strain or product to meet your needs. We go above and beyond to provide personalized recommendations. We pride ourselves on providing a safe and welcoming environment for all of our customers. NJ Pure is clean, well-maintained, and staffed with friendly and professional budtenders who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service. We implement innovative technologies such as our interactive budbar to enhance your experience. We offer online ordering, Curbside delivery, and educational events . So why wait? Visit our dispensary today and experience the difference for yourself. We look forward to serving you and helping you find the perfect cannabis products for your needs.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
4313 US-130 South, B-5, Edgewater Park, NJ
Send a message
Call 2345657873
Visit website
License RE000417
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 8:30pm
monday
9:30am - 10pm
tuesday
9:30am - 10pm
wednesday
9:30am - 10pm
thursday
9:30am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of NJ Pure

Show all photos

Promotions at NJ Pure

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from NJ Pure

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of NJ Pure