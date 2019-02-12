89 products
First Time Patients - Sunday Deal!
Valid 12/2/2019 – 1/1/2021
Come in any day of the week and receive the Sunday weekly offer. This allows you to pick any of the weekly deals, Monday excluded, as well as stack any/all of them together!
Monday discount excluded. Can not combine with any other offers, specials or discounts. Select items only. While supplies last.
Staff picks
Zsweet Inzanity
from Northeast Alternatives
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
All Products
White C99
from Unknown Brand
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$151 gram
AJ's Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$151 gram
Bullfighter
from In Good Health
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$141 gram
Tangie
from Sira Naturals
15.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
Snow Dog
from Unknown Brand
20.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Snow Dog
Strain
$151 gram
Lucinda Williams
from Green Gold Group
21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lucinda Williams
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
413 Diesel (H)
from Unknown Brand
21.38%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Sour Tsunami
from Northeast Alternatives
16.2%
THC
10.8%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
Mimosa
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
21.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strain
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
White 99
from Northeast Alternatives
20.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strain
$151 gram
Banana
from Green Gold Group
18.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
Afghani Purps
from Revolutionary Clinics
19.46%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
Otto Oil CO2 0.5g 1:1 (CBD/THC)
from RYTHM
37.9%
THC
39.1%
CBD
Otto
Strain
$55½ gram
Black Jack Rosin 0.5g (SH)
from Revolutionary Clinics
72.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$48½ gram
Tincture 300mg 10:1 (CBD/THC)
from The Feel Collection
21.47mg
THC
289.71mg
CBD
CBD 10:1
Strain
$600.3 gram
Syringe CO2 Tangie 0.5g (S)
from RYTHM
77.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$500.079 gram
Chuck OG Terp Sauce 1g (H)
from Sira Naturals
89.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chuck OG
Strain
$800.921 gram
Tincture Anytime 1oz (H)
from Howl's
___
THC
___
CBD
$600.24 gram
from Howl's
___
THC
0mg
CBD
$601 gram
88 G13 Hashplant Bubble Hash 1g (I)
from Sira Naturals
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
‘88 G13 Hashplant
Strain
$701 gram
Tincture Anytime 2x 1oz (H)
from Howl's
___
THC
___
CBD
$950.456 gram
Blue Bean 500mg (CBD/THC)
from Unknown Brand
63%
THC
3.5%
CBD
Blue Bean
Strain
$60½ gram
Howls - 1oz Tincture Daytime 2x
from Howl's
___
THC
___
CBD
$950.44 gram
88 G13 Hashplant Shatter 0.5g (I)
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
CO2 Oil Brownie Scout 0.5g (IH)
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
Tincture CBD 10:1 1oz (H)
from Howl's
___
THC
___
CBD
$700.36 gram
Tincture 1:1 1oz (CBD:THC)
from Howl's
___
THC
___
CBD
$700.45 gram
Shatter Mandarin Cookies 0.5g (SH)
from Northeast Alternatives
73.7%
THC
___
CBD
$400.3925 gram
Shatter Tardis 1g (S)
from Sira Naturals
75.3%
THC
___
CBD
$500.789 gram
Bubble Hash Ice Cream Man 0.5g (S)
from Northeast Alternatives
51.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$30½ gram
Bubble Hash GG4 X W99 0.5g (H)
from Northeast Alternatives
57%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
Wax Chocolate OG (I) 1g
from Cultivate
87.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chocolate OG
Strain
$600.902 gram
Wax Blue Cookies 1g (H)
from Unknown Brand
80.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$701 gram
Sour Tsunami 1:1 (CBD:THC)
from Northeast Alternatives
54.3%
THC
30%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$701 gram
88 G13 Hashplant Shatter 1g (I)
from Sira Naturals
82.6%
THC
0%
CBD
‘88 G13 Hashplant
Strain
$601 gram
Kief Mixed Strain 1g (H)
from Northeast Alternatives
30.6%
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
5mg Edible - Chroma Lemon Lime Shot
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$7each
Grape Lozenges 40mg (10pk)
from In Good Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
Delta8 1:1 Strawberry Cheesecake Chocolates 100mg (20pk)
from Northeast Alternatives
___
THC
___
CBD
$33each
123