Motherofdragons389
A big shout out to Shawn B for his patience and willingness to try and help me get the flower i wanted and needed..he really turned a bad day around for me thanks man another amazing experience here..this is why i love this place
4.0
10 reviews
Best part was the $20 credit I didn't know I had until staff informed me! A free gram and change....... Thx guys.
Great visit yesterday (11/5)!!!! Was at Chad's register. He was very helpful and patient with me. Great place and atmosphere was very upbeat. Good 70's music too!! Will definitely go again!!!!!!!
I just want to take a moment to thank all of the people who are trying to make a difference at Northern Alternative Sean, Mike, Evan, Ramona, Steve B. Jay , Bobby ,John, Carlos, and anyone and everyone who takes a stand for the patience and getting Quality medicine and a good price too.... God bless
not a bad place to go- some good strains
This place has got some truly quality flower, super helpful staff willing to find you the strain that works for you. Had a great conversation with Eric today and left very satisfied. My only qualm would be the lack of weight options, hopefully in the future they can weigh the flower to order like natures medicines.. I’m sick of buying individual single grams every time to get the quality I need, it’s just not financially feasible. Other than that it’s great. Please fix the weight issue. I’ve been here 5 or 6 times now and haven’t been able to get more than gram intervals of my desired strain. That’s a big turn off and keeps me from being a regularl
Excellent
Really disappointed the medical menu offerings are never as good as the recreational.
These folks just can't get it together with the rec vs. medical availability offerings. They're aware of the CCC regulations, and yet they continue to post 11 strains for rec and only 3 for med today. NEA has some very good things going for it, but this disregard for their med patients is infuriating... and they just don't care.
hhh is way better 9.00 grams and 70 dollar quarters..a real dispensary....in every sense .