Eman989 on October 13, 2019

This place has got some truly quality flower, super helpful staff willing to find you the strain that works for you. Had a great conversation with Eric today and left very satisfied. My only qualm would be the lack of weight options, hopefully in the future they can weigh the flower to order like natures medicines.. I’m sick of buying individual single grams every time to get the quality I need, it’s just not financially feasible. Other than that it’s great. Please fix the weight issue. I’ve been here 5 or 6 times now and haven’t been able to get more than gram intervals of my desired strain. That’s a big turn off and keeps me from being a regularl