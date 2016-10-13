OceanRiverColo on May 6, 2019

Prices are about average. Was a little busy when I was there, I mean I really had to wait. But the shops big, don’t have a separate waiting room, which was cool, actually wait in the shop on their big comfy couches. To keep track who’s next, instead of calling out names, they give you a card at door with one on it, they call out a strain, lol, nice!!!! Their flower is really good, probably one the best in Denver. Big , huge, truly “ dank” nuggs I got here. 👍🏻😁