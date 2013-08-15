YooperScott
I've been going here for a few months. Great products at reasonable prices. I suggest going in the morning as the morning staff seem slightly more professional and knowledgeable.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
I've been going here for a few months. Great products at reasonable prices. I suggest going in the morning as the morning staff seem slightly more professional and knowledgeable.
I'm 66 years old and suffer from arthritis in my lumbar spine from surgeries back in the late 1980's. I live in Kingsford, Michigan so a roundtrip drive of 230 miles is very hard on me but it was worth it. The staff was friendly and knowledgeable, and they had all the edible products I needed. I am very grateful for their help. Sincerely, Ossie
The big cheese review is a joke. There is no way that flower is that much. Just another hater spreading their hate. Lots of deals at NSH. Don’t listen to haters.
The worst product in the country mixed with the highest prices! If you enjoy $65 1/8s this is your spot.
Back to try the new edibles. Love the easy dosing.
Best place in UP to get medical grade cannabis
A true hidden gem of a location, stopped in on a ski trip, great selection and fantastic flower.
Picked up some chem 91 and some snowland today. Also some cookies. Havent even gotten a chance to try the snowland, as the chem 91 and a half of a cookie has me too medicated to roll more :) Super quality meds and Super friendly informative staff. Thanks Northern Specialty!
Small but well stocked for its size. Good selection of edibles. Private service, patient staff and pleasant. No THC/CBD testing of product and product not as dry (cured) as most are so weights will be slightly more but lower price evens things out.
Visited from far away, this is a premier location that compares to the greats downstate, Colorado, or Amsterdam easily. Nice boutique set up with anything you could possibly need. Prices were more than expected but not unreasonable- as they said in store it reflected the time and quality of the meds. Variety was great and no problems talking with staff; they absolutely follow the rules, but it's not overbearingly anal about everything (I'm still waiting on an updated card with a new address after moving). Def plan to re-visit next time I'm in Copper Country!