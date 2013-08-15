achyoldman on October 20, 2019

I'm 66 years old and suffer from arthritis in my lumbar spine from surgeries back in the late 1980's. I live in Kingsford, Michigan so a roundtrip drive of 230 miles is very hard on me but it was worth it. The staff was friendly and knowledgeable, and they had all the edible products I needed. I am very grateful for their help. Sincerely, Ossie