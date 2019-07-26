ManmadeStorm96 on May 27, 2020

**NOT A MEDICAL LOCATION!** Very friendly staff, quality products with attached lab test info, and the organized flow of curbside pickup traffic kept things smooth and efficient. The only downside for me was that I personally filter dispensaries by medical because.. after how much I paid for my card, I prefer the benefits of using it. This store comes up under that “filter,” HOWEVER they are only recreational as of right now. This could just be a simple oversight by management, but this oversight cost me $20 in taxes.. Will not be returning, unfortunately.