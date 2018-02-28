Angincali on June 6, 2019

As soon as I walked in I was greeted and asked if I needed help. The gentleman that was helping me was super knowledgeable and able to give me lots of recommendations for what I was looking for. The store is clean, well organized, and have a great selection of products. Well worth the hour drive for me. No I no longer have to travel to Oakland and Richmond to make multiple stops in order to find what I am looking for. I love the fact that their inventory is listed online and that you can order in advance for pick up. The only downside for me was that they don't answer their phone, so if I have questions, I can't get answers until I am physically there. That is a bummer for me given the distance from where I live.