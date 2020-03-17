287 products
Last updated:
Valid 3/17/2020 – 5/1/2020
Stay home. Stay safe, take advantage of NuLeaf's FREE same day delivery service!
$70 minimum no delivery fee. Order before 8pm for same day delivery.
Five Alive by State Flower
from State Flower
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Five Alive
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Cherry Punch by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
20.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Wedding Cake by NLVO
from NLVO
22.56%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Tidal Wave by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
21.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Tidal Wave
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Purple Punch Cake by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
20.35%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
91 Chem VA Skunk by Solaris
from Solaris
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Tropical Preserve by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Weed Brothers OG by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.09%
THC
___
CBD
$90½ ounce
$90½ ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$90½ ounce
$90½ ounce
Chem Cage by Old Pal
from Old Pal
20.91%
THC
___
CBD
$90½ ounce
$90½ ounce
Crescendo by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
26.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Crescendo
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$60⅛ ounce
Cinex by Old Pal
from Old Pal
19.16%
THC
___
CBD
$1701 ounce
$1701 ounce
Ice Cream Cake by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
24.42%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Old Pal
from Old Pal
16.53%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
sweeties by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
15.27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sweeties
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$120½ ounce
Mandarin Cookies by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
21.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Golden Lemon by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
19.52%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Frosted Cherry Cookies by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
15.66%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Meltdown by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
28.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Meltdown
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$60⅛ ounce
Sugar Biscuits by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
20.89%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sugar Biscuits
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Tangy Zkittles by NuLeaf
from NuLeaf
24.98%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
NuLeaf | Citral Glue | Applicator | 0.5g
from NuLeaf
90.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$40each
$40each
NuLeaf | Ice Cream Cake | Live Crumble | 0.5g
from NuLeaf
76%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$30each
$30each
NuLeaf | Ice Cream Cake | Applicator | 0.5g
from NuLeaf
89.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$40each
$40each
NuLeaf | Frosted Cherry Cookies | RSO | Applicator| 1g
from NuLeaf
65.8%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$50each
$50each
Dosist | Calm | Disposable | 0.185g
from Dosist
7.36%
THC
77.5%
CBD
$40each
$40each
Dosist | Sleep | Disposable | 0.185g
from Dosist
68.78%
THC
9.27%
CBD
$40each
$40each
Dosist | Passion | Disposable | 0.185g
from Dosist
71.99%
THC
7.29%
CBD
$40each
$40each
Dosist | Relief | Disposable | 0.185g
from Dosist
51.84%
THC
27.5%
CBD
$40each
$40each
Select Elite | True OG | 0.5g | Cartridge
from Select Elite
85.12%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Srene | Chunky Munkey | Pax Pod | 0.5g
from SRENE
77.35%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Srene | Gas Cream Cake | Pax Pod | 0.5g
from SRENE
77.57%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Stiiizy Liiil | Biscotti | Disposable | 0.5g
from STIIIZY
86.88%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$45each
$45each
Select Elite | Wedding Cake | 0.5g | Cartridge
from Elite
86.07%
THC
0.54%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$60each
$60each
Select Elite | Super Sour Diesel | 0.5g | Cartridge
from Select Elite
91.04%
THC
0.54%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$60each
$60each
Select Elite | Strawberry Cough | 0.5g | Cartridge
from Elite
91.03%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$60each
$60each
Bloom Farms | GDP | Cartridge | 0.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
78.32%
THC
0.48%
CBD
GDP
Strain
$40each
$40each
Bloom Farms | Ice Cream Cake | Pax Pod | 0.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
71.43%
THC
2.63%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$45each
$45each
Bloom Farms | Citral Glue | Pax Pod | 0.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
77.62%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$45each
$45each
Bloom Farms | Anytime | Vape Pen Set | 0.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
76.3%
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
