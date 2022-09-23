I had to rate for this review. However, I would give this place an absolute ZERO!! Last Sunday 10/3/21 night my husband and I went. We experienced the worst customer service from a tall black guy with dreads by the name of “Deez” my husband asked for the THC level of a flower and the employee said “nah you’ll get what I give you” my husband is a very frequent customer since we’re locals. My husband then said, “he should’ve just waited for Nece” whom he deals with all the time. Now, this Deez guy decides to just be ignorant and say, “what did you say?” My husband then said “nothing man”. Deez says “yeah that’s what I thought” From there the employee decided to call my husband a “pu**y a** boy,” now my husband is upset and words were exchanged. Deez had bagged up our order already but decided to set it to the side. Why? Because he wasn’t going to service us now. Deez went to go get the security officer to escort us out. While walking out he was still name calling and called my husband a “coward” along with “scary a** n***a”. I called and spoke with Jay Jay on that following Monday asked for corporate, was advised no corporate number. Then spoke with Ron who is the manager during this morning shift. Expressed my experience and was told a manager by the name “Nick” would be calling me back. I waited a day or two and no call. So I called yesterday 10/7/21 and left another message. At this point I feel he’s trying to avoid the situation. As much money as we spend in this establishment, this is the type of service we get!!!!!