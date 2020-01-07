nuEra East Peoria (Recreational)
Deals at nuEra East Peoria (Recreational)
Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
Come to nuEra within 30 days of becoming a patient and receive $100 of discounts to offset the expense of your 1 year registration! Also good for patients recertifying after September 1st 2021.
*Must be used within the first 30 days of registration with the State and is good for $25 off of a $100 purchase over 4 visits total.
nuEra offers a 10% discount on dispensary products to all Veterans of our Armed Forces. In order to get that discount you must show proof of Veteran status and have a customer profile made in our POS system with your customer information (name, number, birthdate).
*10% Veteran discount does not stack or combine with other special product discounts. Whichever is the greater discount will be applied.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.