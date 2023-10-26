Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
NuVue Pharma - Cortez
dispensary
Recreational

NuVue Pharma - Cortez

CortezColorado
1682.3 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Ounces starting at $50 OTD @ NuVue!! image
$50.00 sale
 
Ounces starting at $50 OTD @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
20% off Imperial Shelf Flower @ NuVue!! image
20% off
 
20% off Imperial Shelf Flower @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
$36 4G Shatter Slab @ NuVue!! image
$36.00 sale
 
$36 4G Shatter Slab @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
25% off Wana Classic @ NuVue!! image
25% off
 
25% off Wana Classic @ NuVue!!
Available Sun, Fri, Sat until 10/26
30% off Keef Cola @ NuVue!! image
30% off
 
30% off Keef Cola @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/31
4x 1G RMExtracts Cartridges $80 @ NuVue!! image
4 for $80.00
 
4x 1G RMExtracts Cartridges $80 @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
$50 NuVue Prepack Ounces!! image
$50.00 sale
 
$50 NuVue Prepack Ounces!!
Available daily until 10/26
BOGO 50% off 1G RME Live Resin @ NuVue!! image
Buy 1, get 1, 50% off
 
BOGO 50% off 1G RME Live Resin @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
$22 2G CRC Wax @ NuVue!! image
$22.00 sale
 
$22 2G CRC Wax @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
6x 1.2g PreRolls $20 @ NuVue!! image
6 for $20.00
 
6x 1.2g PreRolls $20 @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
B1G1 50% off 500mg RME Carts @ NuVue!! image
Buy 1, get 1, 50% off
 
B1G1 50% off 500mg RME Carts @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
B1G1 50% off Lavender Fusion PreRolls @ NuVue!!! image
Buy 1, get 1, 50% off
 
B1G1 50% off Lavender Fusion PreRolls @ NuVue!!!
Available daily until 10/26
$25 1G RME Disposable @ NuVue!! image
$25.00 sale
 
$25 1G RME Disposable @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
25% off WYLD @ NuVue!! image
25% off
 
25% off WYLD @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
$80 8g CRC Shatter Slab @ NuVue!! image
$80.00 sale
 
$80 8g CRC Shatter Slab @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26
$40 OTD Tru Nu Arctic @ NuVue!! image
$40.00 sale
 
$40 OTD Tru Nu Arctic @ NuVue!!
Available daily until 10/26

Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
Ounces starting at $50 OTD ...
Valid 10/20/2023 - 10/26/2023

REC *Ounces starting at $50 OTD *20% off Imperial Shelf Flower *$36 4G Shatter Slab *$22 2G CRC Wax *4x 1G RMExtracts Cartridges $80 *$50 NuVue Prepack Ounces MED & REC *6x 1.2g PreRolls $20 *BOGO 50% off 1G RME Live Resin *Buy THCa Crystals, Get Terp Sauce for 1¢ *B1G1 50% off 500mg RME Carts *$25 1G RME Disposable *B1G1 50% off Lavender Fusion PreRolls *$80 8g CRC Shatter Slab *$40 OTD Tru Nu Arctic *30% off Keef Cola *25% off WYLD *25% off Wana Classic

Offers valid while supplies last. Cannot combine with other discounts.

DAILY DEALS!!
Valid 10/20/2023 - 10/20/2028

*MUNCHIE MONDAY: 20% Off Edibles & Drinks *T&T TUESDAY: 15% Off Topicals and Tinctures *WAX WEDNESDAY: 20% Off RMExtracts Wax or RMExtracts CRC Wax * TCHa TERP DAY THURSDAY: 15% Off THCa Crystals, Terp Sauce, Live Resin, B.S.E., and Cartridges * FUN FACT FRIDAY: 15% Off Purchase With Correct Answer to Trivia Question *SHATTERDAY SATURDAY:20% Off RMExtracts Shatter or RMExtracts CRC Shatter *SUNDAY: Pick Your Deal - Choose From Any Of Our Daily Deals

Cannot combine deals & discounts.

HAPPY HOURS!!
Valid 10/20/2023 - 10/20/2028

**12:00p.m.-1:00p.m. & 5:00p.m.-6:00p.m. Daily** 2 GRAMS FOR $10 OTD ROYAL SHELF 2 GRAMS FOR $15 OTD KING SHELF 5 FOR $20 PREROLLS 15% OFF EDIBLES 20% OFF RMEXTRACTS CONCENTRATES 10% OFF FLOWER (2g+ ) **Wake and Bake – 8:00a.m.-9:00a.m. Daily** 5 PREROLLS FOR $20 OTD **Late Night Toker – 9:45p.m.-10:45p.m. Monday-Wednesday ** 5 PREROLLS FOR $20 OTD

Cannot combine deals & discounts! Offers valid WSL.

VETERANS DISCOUNT!
Valid 10/20/2023 - 10/20/2028

Veterans receive 15% off their purchase daily!

Cannot combine with other deals & discounts.

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.