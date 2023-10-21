Leafly

NuVue Pharma - Cortez
NuVue Pharma - Cortez
dispensary
Recreational

NuVue Pharma - Cortez

CortezColorado
1682.3 miles away
231 products

Shop by category

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

NuVue Pharma - Cortez

Founded in 2015, our vertically integrated operation enables us to be an industry leader in cannabis production, oil extraction, and infused product manufacturing. We proudly serve our products at our medical and recreational dispensaries throughout the state. In addition to our in-house staples, we proudly carry many of your favorite Colorado brands in a range of offerings. At our Cortez dispensary we are open 7 days a week and offer daily deals, happy hour specials, a loyalty rewards program, weekly coupons, a Veteran discount, a Senior discount… ask your Budtender about all of our current deals!

Leafly member since 2023

503 Patton Street, Cortez, CO
License 402R-00779
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 8:45pm
monday
8am - 8:45pm
tuesday
8am - 8:45pm
wednesday
8am - 8:45pm
thursday
8am - 8:45pm
friday
8am - 9:45pm
saturday
8am - 9:45pm

Photos of NuVue Pharma - Cortez

Deals at NuVue Pharma - Cortez

Ounces starting at $50 OTD ...
Valid 10/20/2023 - 10/26/2023

REC *Ounces starting at $50 OTD *20% off Imperial Shelf Flower *$36 4G Shatter Slab *$22 2G CRC Wax *4x 1G RMExtracts Cartridges $80 *$50 NuVue Prepack Ounces MED & REC *6x 1.2g PreRolls $20 *BOGO 50% off 1G RME Live Resin *Buy THCa Crystals, Get Terp Sauce for 1¢ *B1G1 50% off 500mg RME Carts *$25 1G RME Disposable *B1G1 50% off Lavender Fusion PreRolls *$80 8g CRC Shatter Slab *$40 OTD Tru Nu Arctic *30% off Keef Cola *25% off WYLD *25% off Wana Classic

Offers valid while supplies last. Cannot combine with other discounts.

DAILY DEALS!!
Valid 10/20/2023 - 10/20/2028

*MUNCHIE MONDAY: 20% Off Edibles & Drinks *T&T TUESDAY: 15% Off Topicals and Tinctures *WAX WEDNESDAY: 20% Off RMExtracts Wax or RMExtracts CRC Wax * TCHa TERP DAY THURSDAY: 15% Off THCa Crystals, Terp Sauce, Live Resin, B.S.E., and Cartridges * FUN FACT FRIDAY: 15% Off Purchase With Correct Answer to Trivia Question *SHATTERDAY SATURDAY:20% Off RMExtracts Shatter or RMExtracts CRC Shatter *SUNDAY: Pick Your Deal - Choose From Any Of Our Daily Deals

Cannot combine deals & discounts.

HAPPY HOURS!!
Valid 10/20/2023 - 10/20/2028

**12:00p.m.-1:00p.m. & 5:00p.m.-6:00p.m. Daily** 2 GRAMS FOR $10 OTD ROYAL SHELF 2 GRAMS FOR $15 OTD KING SHELF 5 FOR $20 PREROLLS 15% OFF EDIBLES 20% OFF RMEXTRACTS CONCENTRATES 10% OFF FLOWER (2g+ ) **Wake and Bake – 8:00a.m.-9:00a.m. Daily** 5 PREROLLS FOR $20 OTD **Late Night Toker – 9:45p.m.-10:45p.m. Monday-Wednesday ** 5 PREROLLS FOR $20 OTD

Cannot combine deals & discounts! Offers valid WSL.

0 Reviews of NuVue Pharma - Cortez