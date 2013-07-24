NuVue Pharma - Denver
Promotions
Wake-N-Bake Special 8:00a.m.-9:00a.m. Daily: 5 Prerolls for $20 OTD Daily Happy Hours 12:00p.m.-1:00p.m. & 5:00p.m.-6:00p.m.: 2 Grams for $12 OTD (Royal Shelf), 2 Grams for $15 OTD (King Shelf), 5 Prerolls for $20, 15% off Edibles, 15% off Concentrates, 10% off Flower (2 grams or more.) Midnight Toker Special 8:45p.m.-9:45p.m. Monday-Wednesday: 5 Prerolls for $20 OTD
Wake & Bake Special 9.a.m.-10a.m.: 5 Prerolls for $20 OTD Happy Hours @ 9:00a.m.-10:00p.m., 2:30-3:30p.m. & 5:45p.m.-6:45p.m.: 2 Grams for $10 OTD (limit one strain), 10% Off All Flower (20% for Members), 15% Off RMextracts Products (20% For Members), 15% Off Edible Products (20% for Members) Late Night Toker Special 5:45p.m.-6:45p.m.: 5 Prerolls for $20 OTD
MUNCHIE MONDAY: 20% Off Edibles & Drinks T&T TUESDAY: 15% Off Topicals and Tinctures WAX WEDNESDAY: $16 OTD for 1 Gram of Select Wax TCHa TERP DAY THURSDAY: 15% Off THCa Crystals, Terp Sauce, Live Resin, B.S.E., and Cartridges FUN FACT FRIDAY: 15% Off Purchase With Correct Answer to Trivia Question SHATTERDAY SATURDAY: 20% Off Slabs -or- 2 Grams for $27 OTD SUNDAY: Pick Your Deal - Choose From Any Of Our Daily Deals
MUNCHIE MONDAY: 15% Off Edibles (20% Off for Members.) T&T TUESDAY: 15% Off Topicals & Tinctures (20% Off for Members.) WAX WEDNESDAY: $12+ Tax for 1 Gram of Wax! THIRSTY THURSDAY: 15% Off All Drinks (20% Off for Members.) FUN FACT FRIDAY: 15% Off Purchase with Correct Trivia Answer (20% for Members.) SHATTERDAY: 20% Off Slabs -or- 2 Grams for $20 + Tax SUNDAY FUNDAY: Choose Any Daily Deal!
15% off your purchase!
