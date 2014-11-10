Carts for less then $20! Dabs for under $10! $30 & $40 Ounces!!!!!!!! While supplies last Can not be combined with any other offer or discount
11/27-29/2019 BLACK FRIDAY SALE %30 off EVERYTHING in the store! Carts for less then $20! Dabs for under $10! $30 & $40 Ounces!!!!!!!! While supplies last Can not be combined with any other offer or discount MONTH OF NOVEMBER 1 Gram Carts From $27 Tax Included! EVERYDAY DEALS! *Max Wax Kick Backs! - Max out on dabs and get a $10 post tax kick back on your purchase Restrictions apply *Honored Citizens age 55+ receive 10% off regularly priced items *Veteran & Active Servicemen receive 12% off regularly priced items Sundays - TBD Mondays - Medible Mondays! =%15 off Edibles Tuesdays - Save $2 on any preroll or Preroll Pack / Save $20 When you buy an Oz Wednesdays - #WaxWednesdays = %15 off all dabbles Thursdays - TBD Fridays - Joints for $1.50 each Limit 3 / Pizza on us after 2pm
Twenty (dollars off) Any Cannabis (flower) Ounce! Bring us Tacos and get a high five! $2 off prerolls and preroll packs
15% Off Medibles!
All One Gram Dab-able concentrates are %15 off!
Select House Joints for only $1.50 each (Tax Included) Limit 3 per customer. Free pizza after 1:15pm. While Supplies Last!!