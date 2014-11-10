ShineC95 on November 20, 2019

I have lived here in Oregon for 9 months now, after moving up from Texas, and this was the first place that I came for mental, physical, and medical needs. I am thoroughly impressed with the cleanliness, the atmosphere, the professionalism, and the variety. It is also the only shop that I have reviewed here on Leafly, and the only shop that I continuously pass business card's, and recommend as a go-to people ask about good deals, affordability, and flexibility with product. Also if you need an answer or, are searching for a product anything medicine-related. The Staff can point you in a direction that can assist your pacified need. All the employee's are well educated in their field of work and hold great attitude to the're career's. I look forward to being a continuous customer with this company.