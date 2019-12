NFToker on February 1, 2019

Unknowledgeable employees - High prices. This is my usual go-to store when I do not feel like traveling to Salem. However I will no longer visit Oasis due to the fact the new employees are unknowledgeable on product and Oregon laws. I was told I could not purchase from Oasis after showing my US Passport Card, the budtender claimed it was not a valid form of ID. I contested this statement and told her I come here all the time and use my Passport Card at other shops with no issues. The argument continued and would still not allow me to purchase. I took my business to OG where they happily helped me out. I recommend staying away from Oasis, they charge high prices since their isn't much competition in the small town, and they do not train their employees properly. How embarrassing it was to be kicked out even though I could legally be there. Unfortunately I can't say I will ever return to Oasis. Take your business to a shop that cares about you and doesn't try to act smarter than they actually are.