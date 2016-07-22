Follow
Oasis Cannabis - Newberg
(971) 832-8737
DAILY DEALS! Every Day of Every Week!
MUNCHIES MONDAY::All Edibles are 10% Off- TOP TIER TUESDAY::Our Gold & Platinum Tiers of Flower are 10% Off- WELLNESS WEDNESDAY::All Cannabis Products with CBD are 10% Off (Flower must have 1.0% CBD or higher)- BULK THURSDAY::All 1/8th's or Heavier are 10% Off (All Tiers on All Flower)- PRE-ROLL FRIDAY::Our "House Rolled" FULL GRAM Pre-Rolls are $7 (regularly $12)- SHATTERDAY SATURDAY::Any Concentrates Priced $35 or Above are $5 Off- SUNDAY FUNDAY::EVERYTHING is 10% Off!! (Except our glass products/accessories)
Discounts do not stack, unfortunately. Only one discount redeemable at one time. (i.e. Veteran's discount, Senior discount, Daily Deal....)
Birthday Bud
$1 half gram pre-rolls
Come in on your birthday and receive $1 half gram pre roll. Show your ID.