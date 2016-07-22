largejeans1437 on June 1, 2019

5 of 5 stars for me. This is probably one best dispensaries I think. I haven't had any customer service issues. Infact, their customer service is impecable. Never experienced any rude vibes or bud tenders with poor attitudes. Every time I go in here it gives great positive vibes. At times they will even help me out with coupons to get a percentage off I didn't even know they had. Very friendly people, and my go to place for product. They respect the order line of customers and don't rush them when they take their time to look at the selection which is a bonus for me because I'm very anxious out in public and like to keep communication at a minimum. Never felt rushed to hurry up and finish my order. Staff here is amazing and I highly recommend this place. Great pricing and a huge selection of different product types to choose from. I will definitely be coming back for more business ;)