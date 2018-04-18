jordaaaan420 on November 10, 2019

Decent selection of good flower at a somewhat decent price. They don’t accept Item 9 Kush cash so be aware of that! I came in for BOGO on Item 9 pods and was told they don’t accept kush kash even though they sell item 9 cartridges and live resin Apollo pods. For that reason I won’t be back because it literally says on the kush cash word for word - “kush cash is redeemable at the denomination value printed for purchasing item 9 labs products at ALL participating item 9 labs partnered dispensaries” For that reason I definitely won’t be back. Can’t back a dispensary that isn’t trying to save a patient a few bucks with no dirt off their back.