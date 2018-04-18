Joshboss1
4.5
10 reviews
wait time is too long
amazing people. good bud and good deals. I highly recommend stopping by.
Perfect location ♥️ and a great staff !
Great buds always never disappointed
always get the same counter guy he's great!!
Went to Oasis north and enjoyed the medicine and staff thanks
Decent selection of good flower at a somewhat decent price. They don’t accept Item 9 Kush cash so be aware of that! I came in for BOGO on Item 9 pods and was told they don’t accept kush kash even though they sell item 9 cartridges and live resin Apollo pods. For that reason I won’t be back because it literally says on the kush cash word for word - “kush cash is redeemable at the denomination value printed for purchasing item 9 labs products at ALL participating item 9 labs partnered dispensaries” For that reason I definitely won’t be back. Can’t back a dispensary that isn’t trying to save a patient a few bucks with no dirt off their back.
Nice digs, but kinda disappointed with the experience. Flower is good, but that doesn't really have anything to do with the dispensary, but rather the grower. Budtender asked if I wanted any education and then didn't know the answer to my question and didn't do anything about finding the answer. Also couldn't answer any questions I had about the flower testing. Deals are okay, but... meh... I'll take my free quarter and probably never go back, no reason to.
Dope environment
great location , also jackson is a great bud tender ask for him !!!!!!!!!!!