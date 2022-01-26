Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Oasis Medical Cannabis - Delivery
Leafly member since 2015
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Oasis Medical Cannabis - Delivery
Deals at Oasis Medical Cannabis - Delivery
Grams start at $10 & 1/8's start at $30! $60 a gram for wax and $30 a gram for select kief! Stephen Hawking JuJu Joints only $40!
1/15 - 1/18, 2016
We appreciate senior citizens and are grateful for veterans who have served in our armed forces. We gladly discount our menu 10% in order to show our gratitude.
Not able to combine discounts for both seniors and veterans. 10% off maximum
Mix & Match - any 4 grams of our Top Shelf Strains for $70 Mix & Match - any 4 grams of our House Selection Strains for $60
Limited time offer