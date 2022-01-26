This was my third time visiting one of the dispensaries in Las Vegas. This was the best experiences I could have asked for AND this is where I should have gone to begin with. My budtender was amazing. She was extremely helpful, patient, informative and smart. She made recommendations based on personal experience and was very comforting. I ended up leaving with an 1/8th of Lavender Jones and a Super Lemon Haze cartridge. Seriously, love Lavender Jones too. It is a great hybrid with a nice smooth taste.